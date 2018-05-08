Residents escape Chilliwack house fire by jumping from window

No one injured in overnight blaze that gutted home on Brooks Avenue

Chilliwack Fire Department investigators were on the scene May 8 of an overnight blaze that gutted a home on Brooks Avenue. (Paul Henderson/ The Progress)

Residents of a home on Brooks Avenue were forced to jump from first floor windows to escape a fire overnight Tuesday.

At approximately 3:30 a.m. on May 8, an occupant who was asleep in the home on the corner of Brooks Avenue and Cramer Drive awoke to discover the fire and then alerted others.

Two people made it out the front door but when the others tried to, the exit route was compromised by fire, according to the Chilliwack Fire Department.

The remaining occupants retreated back into the structure and exited through a first floor window.

Chilliwack Fire Department crews from Halls 1, 4, and 6 were dispatched and, on arrival, reported seeing heavy fire and smoke in the carport and basement area of the house. Fire crews setup defensive attack to quickly bring the fire under control.

Crews then transitioned to an offensive attack to extinguish the fire.

The home suffered major fire and smoke damage to the exterior and interior of the structure.

There were no civilian or firefighter injuries.

Fire department investigators supported by the Chilliwack RCMP were on the scene Tuesday morning looking into the cause of the blaze.

Chilliwack Fire Department reminds the public: That working smoke alarms provide early warning of fire, allowing occupants more

time to escape; and residents should plan at least two ways out of a home in case the primary route is cut off.

