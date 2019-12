Shopping local is what Plaid Day Friday and Moonlight Madness is all about.

Residents and visitors came out to downtown Fort St. James to support local businesses on Nov. 30.

Later in the evening, the annual parade showcasing local businesses saw a lot of support as well.

Below are photos from the event.

Aman Parhar

Editor, Vanderhoof Omineca Express

aman.parhar@ominecaexpress.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter