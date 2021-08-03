Residents at Surrey condo complex evacuated as firefighters battle blaze

Two units were on fire when crews arrived; fire has moved to the roof

Residents have been evacuated as firefighters battle a blaze in Surrey tonight at a three-storey condominium complex at 70th Avenue and 138th Street.

Surrey Fire Service deputy chief Mark Griffioen said when firefighters arrived on scene after the call came in around 5:30, two units were initially on fire.

“Right now, the fire’s moved up into the roof and we’re trying to stop it from spreading across,” he noted from the scene.

Griffioen added there hadn’t yet been any injuries reported.

Was driving to my parents when I saw thick black smoke. There’s a fire around 70th Ave and 138th St. Can’t tell if the townhouse/apartment complex is affected or if it’s in the wooded area next to it. #SurreyBC pic.twitter.com/w3wTDdZyfU — Lauren Collins (@laurenpcollins1) August 4, 2021

Firefighters could been be seen on the complex’s roof as they battled the fire and residents and neighbours gathered nearby watching it all happen. Some firefighters could be seen on the ladder attacking the fire over a wooded area.

Griffioen said crews were alternating between attacking the fire from the exterior and “when it’s safe, we’re moving into interior, in order to try and be a bit more aggressive to stop it from the inside.”

He said there were 33 firefighters on scene for the three-alarm fire.

As for the cause, Griffioen said they don’t know yet and the investigation “won’t start until the fire’s completely out.”

The condo complex, Canterbury Green, is a three-storey woodframe building, Griffioen said.

More to come.

