Residents association plan gathering to discuss Pandosy waterfront park

The KLO Neighbourhood Association is organizing what it calls a unique gathering to discuss development in the South Pandosy area.

Organizers say residents often feel excluded from development discussions effecting their neighbourhoods. So the event, scheduled for June 27, will bring together representatives of two new developments in the South Pandosy area, along with Kelowna city planners and association to talk about the future of Pandosy Waterfront Park.

While the city bought the waterfront land for the park 10 years ago, it has yet to be developed as a full city park. In the past it has been the subject of protest by residents concerned the city would sell part of the land off to a developer.

The event will take place at in room H115 of Okanagan College on KLO Road, with registration starting at 6:30 p.m.

Presentations will start at 7 p.m. and be short and concise to leave time for a question-and-answer period.

The public is welcome, even if they do not living in the KLO neighbourhood area, which includes all homes north of Mission Creek and south of Guisachan Road.

A short KLONA AGM will follow the public meeting and paid-up members of the association will vote in a new executive.

