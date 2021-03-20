Residents asked to keep off Kelowna sports fields until official open

Residents are reminded to keep off the local sports fields until they are officially open.

It may feel like spring in Kelowna, but the city’s sports fields remain closed until they are ready for the season.

Sports fields require extra care after the colder winter months to keep them safe and suitable for play.

Early play on sports fields could lead to player injuries and closure of fields altogether, so residents are asked to keep off until these areas have been properly prepared.

Ball diamonds are scheduled to open Tuesday, April 6 and the remaining fields on Monday, April 12, weather permitting. The Apple Bowl Track is currently open.

In preparation for these upcoming dates, city staff will be testing irrigation systems and cultivating quality turf.

Once fields are open for the season, teams searching for a place to play can call 250-469-8800 or visit www.kelowna.ca/parks-recreation/recreation-facilities-fields/sports-fields.

Families and individuals looking for spaces to play non-organized sports can check out some of Kelowna’s larger parks, such as Ben Lee Park, Rowcliffe Park, or the north field at City Park.

