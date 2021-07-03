Residents angered by chainsaw-wielding poacher cutting burls from Mission woods

Burls are a growth deformity highly sought after in woodworking for their grain complexity

Missionites are angry over illegal-tree poaching along trail routes in the community.

Despite signs warning that wood cutting is prohibited, someone has been taking a chainsaw to the trees to steal burls.

Burls are rounded growth deformities in trees that are highly sought after in woodworking due to their intricate grains.

In one photo posted to social media, an entire tree has been cut down to steal one section of the tree. In another, the half the base of a Maple tree has been sawed off.

The Record has reached to the B.C. Conservation Service for more details on tree poaching in the area.

The province has received over 1,100 complaints about illegal logging, and issued nearly 1,000 violation tickets totalling over $120,000 since 2009.

