Residents and stakeholders invited to review proposed land-use regulations for cannabis

The Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) is moving forward with consideration of new land-use regulations for the purposes of cannabis retail sales, cultivation and processing and is seeking community feedback. Residents and stakeholders are invited to attend an upcoming Public Hearing, or submit their written comments in advance by mail or email.

A Central Public Hearing will be held at the RDCK Board Room at 202 Lakeside Drive in Nelson at 6:00 pm on Thursday, December 6, 2018, to receive representations from all persons who deem it in their interest regarding the proposed land use amendments. Written and electronic submissions are strongly encouraged for those who are unable to attend in person. Submissions can be made prior to December 6, 2018, directly to Planning Services at plandept@rdck.bc.ca.

“I encourage those with interest to become familiar with the proposed land-use regulations and provide feedback to ensure that the proposed regulations balance the needs of our communities and the needs of the cannabis industry to make this transition under the Cannabis Act,” said Meeri Durand, RDCK Planning Manager.

The proposed land-use regulations are intended to support a safe and sustainable transition of the cannabis industry within the RDCK and will be applicable throughout the Regional District where there are land-use regulations currently in place. The proposed regulations outline the permitted land-use zones and siting requirements for the purposes of cannabis retail sales, micro-cultivation, standard cultivation, micro-processing, and standard processing. Additional amendments regarding the size and scale of accessory structures on properties zoned residential are also included.

The proposed bylaw amendments were drafted following a number of sub-regional workshops that were held in August 2018 with community members and industry stakeholders. An online survey was also used to solicit feedback.

For more information on the proposed land use amendments, please visit the RDCK website at:

https://rdck.ca/EN/main/services/community-planning/cannabis-regulations.html.