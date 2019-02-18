Residential fire reported in Aldergrove

Multiple units called to 2800 block area of 266A Street

  • Feb. 18, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Multiple Langley fire department units are on the scene of a residential fire in the Aldergrove area.

It was reported shortly after 2 p.m. in the 2800 block area of 266A Street.

More to come.

