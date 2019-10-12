Resident wants Little Mountain turn into parkland

Large fertilizer bags filled with garbage were airlifted by Kestrel Helicopters from the slopes of Little Mountain on Sunday, May 5. — File photo

Little Mountain is a popular place for hikers and for those who appreciate the gorgeous scenery it offers.

It’s located in Errington, just outside of Parksville.

The community has given Little Mountain a lot of attention and care lately. When people started using the place as a dump site, volunteer efforts were organized to clean the area of all the trash and garbage.

Last May, the Rotary Club of Parksville AM members and community volunteers helped get rid of a large amounts of illegally dumped garbage using helicopters.

Robin Shackleton, a member of the Electoral Area F Parks and Open Space Advisory Committee, wants Little Mountain to be turned into a regional parkland. He recommended that the Regional District of Nanaimo secure the Crown land.

The RDN manager of Parks Services Yann Gagnon has reviewed the many considerations needed to secure and designate land as a RDN Park.

The committee agreed to recommend to the RDN board that the Province of B.C. be approached requesting Little Mountain be designated as a Regional District of Nanaimo Park.

