Resident requests sidewalks be installed on Fourth Avenue North

A local resident is asking the City to consider installing sidewalks on Fourth Avenue North in the 500 to 700 blocks. Council will discuss the request at its next committee of the whole meeting on May 21. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

A local resident is asking for sidewalks on Fourth Avenue North near Cariboo Memorial Hospital.

Cathie Froese outlined in a letter to mayor and council that she has lived on McDougall Street for 30 years and has seen concerned about the lack of a sidewalk on the 500, 600 and 700 block of Fourth Avenue North for many years.

Drivers use McDougall Street, turning onto Fourth Avenue North as a shortcut between Western and Pigeon and/or as a way to avoid the school zones on Pigeon and Third Avenue North, she noted.

“My issue is the lack of sidewalk causes people to walk on the road, rather than in the yards of the homeowners which is only natural.”

In her report to council, director of development services Leah Hartley is asking council to provide direction during its committee of the whole meeting on Tuesday, May 21.

Similar requests have been made by other surrounding property owners and residents over many years, Hartley noted.

Originally the design of the residential subdivision adjacent to CMH and Sacred Heart Catholic Church did not include sidewalks, Hartley said, adding city staff have identified the area as benefitting from the addition of sidewalks at time of property redevelopment, and have relayed to the hospital design team the need for a pedestrian network in the 500 block of Fourth Avenue North.

An alternative is that the neighbourhood may petition for a neighbourhood improvement, with the costs of sidewalks attributed to local property owners and repaid over the course of several years, Hartley’s report noted.

Public Works requests no parking on non-sidewalk side near the funeral home

City council will also be asked to provide direction toward a recommendation for no parking on Second Avenue North across from the funeral home.

In a report council and staff will discuss at the Tuesday, May 21 committee of the whole meeting, public works manager Matt Sutherland is seeking approval for the installation of no parking signs and subsequent enforcement of no parking between Gibbon and Comer Street on the non-sidewalk side.

“Currently this area has no restrictions for parking,” Sutherland noted. “During school days there is a school bus drop-off and pick-up mid-block on the non-sidewalk side. Also, large amounts of vehicles parking on both sides of the street during funeral services causes a hazard for vehicle navigating between them.”

He said his crews avoid taking equipment through the area when vehicles are parked on both sides of the street because it creates a narrow passage.

“This creates lost time and is not efficient.”

