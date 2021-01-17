Resident of Vernon’s Heron Grove retirement home tests positive for COVID-19

Interior Health has not declared an outbreak at the facility

One resident has tested positive for COVID-19 at the Good Samaritan Society’s Heron Grove retirement residence in Vernon.

Interior Health has not declared an outbreak at the facility but a Jan. 13 letter posted to its website, notified the public of the single positive case in its assisted-living area.

The letter states employees will be monitoring both residents and themselves for signs of the illness. Staff will undergo temperature checks before coming into the facility.

“We are kindly asking all residents, including those in independent living, to minimize their movement around the care home whenever possible.”

Contact tracing has already been conducted at the facility, according to the letter, and those deemed to have been in close contact with the individual have been informed and asked to isolate.

