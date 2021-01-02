Resident from a different unit at Nanaimo care home catches COVID-19

A resident from a second unit at Chartwell Malaspina care residence has come down with COVID-19, says Island Health. (News Bulletin photo)

A resident from a different unit at Chartwell Malaspina care residence has now caught COVID-19.

Island Health provided an update on the outbreak at the Nanaimo long-term care facility on Friday night, noting that one additional case has been found.

All residents of the care home as well as more than 130 staff have been tested for COVID-19, said the health authority, and one additional case brought the tally to six residents at Chartwell Malaspina.

The first five cases involved residents from the same unit at the facility, said Island Health earlier this week, but “there are now two units, both on the first floor of the facility, affected by the outbreak.”

COVID-positive residents are isolated to their room and the affected units have been isolated from the rest of the building, with staff movement in those areas restricted. Visitation, admissions and transfers have been stopped.

Island Health said there are also “enhanced cleaning protocols and use of personal protective equipment” in effect.

RELATED: Five COVID-19 cases now in outbreak at Nanaimo seniors’ care home

RELATED: COVID-19 outbreak declared at seniors’ care home in Nanaimo

editor@nanaimobulletin.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Nanaimo News Bulletin