Resident charged $48,350 fine for poisoning large Oak Bay tree

The district says this amount represents the appraised value of the tree

Bartlett Tree Experts removes a horse chestnut tree that has been poisoned on Beach Drive in Oak Bay. (Flavio Nienow/News staff)

The party responsible for poisoning a horse chestnut tree on Beach Drive earlier this year has agreed to pay $48,350 to the District of Oak Bay for the removal and replacement of the damaged tree.

READ MORE: Large Oak Bay tree dies after possible poisoning

According to the district, this amount represents the appraised value of the tree and additionally considers the resulting impact to the urban forest due to the larger size of the damaged tree.

“This was a very disturbing incident and we took the appropriate action to resolve the matter,” said Oak Bay Mayor Nils Jensen. “The amount collected should send a strong message to everyone, that we are serious about protecting an enhancing our urban forest in Oak Bay and that there are serious consequences for this type of behaviour.”

Council will now determine how any remaining funds of the settlement can be most effectively used to advance the district’s urban forest strategy.

The district did not disclose the responsible party’s identity.

The tree was removed today by Bartlett Tree Experts.

Large tree in #OakBay that may have been poisoned coming down today https://t.co/SbiVlJXcPx — Oak Bay News (@OakBayNews) October 23, 2018

READ MORE: Large poisoned tree in Oak Bay coming down today

“Council is very aware that Oak Bay residents place a very high priority on trees and the environment,” said Jensen. “The urban forest is a defining feature of our community and council is committed to protecting and enhancing the forest for current and future generations.”

A replacement tree for Beach Drive will be selected based on available stock, growth potential and associated benefit to the urban tree canopy, added Jensen.

flavio.nienow@oakbaynews.comFollow us on Instagram

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.