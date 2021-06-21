Rescuers battling difficult terrain in search for missing Quesnel 70-year-old

Quesnel SAR president Bob Zimmerman said searchers are looking near Dunkley for the man

Quesnel Search and Rescue are looking north of Dunkley for a missing 70-year-old man. (Google Maps)

Searchers are still looking for a 70-year-old man who was reported missing in the evening of Thursday, June 17 near Dunkley, north of Naver Creek Road.

Bob Zimmerman from Quesnel Search and Rescue managed the search from June 17 until June 20. He said the difficult terrain makes searching hard, but rescuers have found clues indicating that the man was in the area.

Quesnel Search & Rescue is operational. — Quesnel Search & Rescue (@QuesnelSAR) June 18, 2021

“It’s new growth from old logging, there’s no thinning in it at all,” Zimmerman said. “It’s just like walking into a wall in places, you have to struggle to get through.”

Zimmerman said volunteers from 15 SAR teams from around the province are in the area helping in the search. Terrain is so bad, a helicopter is on standby in case of injuries to the searchers.

“If anybody gets hurt, it’s not a case where you can get five guys to pick them up and carry them out,” he said. “We have to do a medical plan.”

