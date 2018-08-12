Rescued puppies reunite on beach in Langley

For a third time, a group of seized dogs - dubbed Langley 66 - came together to celebrate life.

It was a puppy reunion, where a herd of dogs took over a chunk of shoreline at Derby Regional Park to celebrate freedom.

It was the third tim the Langley 66, a group of pups seized and saved from a puppy mill in Langley back in 2016, came together again.

The celebration happened last weekend at the North Langley dog park, where the group “pawsed” for the third time since being rescued to celebrate, explained Michael Griffith.

“The Langley 66 took over the swimming hole at Derby Reach to run and swim and have a chance to catch up,” he said.

“All of these dogs were seized from deplorable conditions and since their rehabilitation the parents continue to stay in touch and get together to give these dogs the life the deserve.”

Back in December, charges were laid against Glen Lawlor, Maria Wall Lawlor, and James Dale Shively (who has legally changed his name to James Phoenix) have each been charged with two counts under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

On Feb. 4, 2016, SPCA constables seized 66 sick and neglected dogs from a rural Langley property. There were 32 adult dogs and 34 puppies found, including Old English sheep dogs, miniature and standard poodles, Bernese mountain dogs, wheaten terriers, and Portuguese water dogs.