Rescue team spends Christmas Day searching for boat on Cowichan River

Members of the Cowichan Search and Rescue team were called out Christmas Day after an overturned boat was spotted adrift on the Cowichan River, near the Stolz Pool area which is known for sport fishing.

The CSR was contacted by the RCMP who were concerned that someone might be in immediate danger on the river and in need of help.

Search manager and swift water team leader Shauneen Nichols put the call out to rescue personnel, which included the efforts of a combined swift water team from Cowichan and Ladysmith Search and Rescue units.

A total of 25 members mustered down in the Stolz Pool area of the Cowichan River to help locate the boat.

The overturned boat was found and determined by the swift water team to have been abandoned and no one was in danger.

The boat was brought back to shore and will be destroyed.

“Thank you to David of River Quest Charters for all of your help,” said a press release from CSR.

“If you live alongside water, please ensure your boat is secure and check on them regularly. If your boat goes missing, contact your local RCMP immediately with a description.”