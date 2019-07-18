Rescue required after woman falls trying to climb down from Nanaimo walkway

Husband says his wife fell trying to find a place to urinate

A rescue operation was required below the walkway on Promenade Drive after a woman fell while trying to climb down the rocks. (GREG SAKAKI/The News Bulletin)

A rescue operation was required after a woman fell while trying to climb down from the waterfront walkway to pee.

Nanaimo Fire Rescue, B.C. Ambulance Service, Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue and Nanaimo RCMP were called out at about 1:20 p.m. Thursday to Promenade Drive to assist a woman who had fallen down the rocks and injured her leg.

Emergency services on scene said it was initially thought that a rope rescue would be required, but instead the woman was transported directly from the rocks to an RCM-SAR vessel and from there to the W.E. Mills pier to meet a waiting ambulance.

The woman’s husband told the News Bulletin she was trying to climb down the rocks to pee.

The scene of the accident was close to the Nanaimo Harbour B.C. Ferries terminal and according to a social media post from the ferry corporation, the rescue put the MV Quinsam ferry to Gabriola Island 50 minutes behind schedule.

On scene at the walkway near Promenade Drive where paramedics, RCM-SAR and other emergency services are assisting a woman on the rocks below the walkway… #Nanaimo pic.twitter.com/SHq3QpoJvo — Nanaimo Bulletin (@NanaimoBulletin) July 18, 2019

