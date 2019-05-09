Rescue dog from Taiwan visits elementary school

A special guest who had traveled all the way from Taiwan paid a visit to Mrs. Oates grade 4 class at Barriere Elementary on Wednesday, May 1.

Mrs. Oates grade 4 class at Barriere Elementary School are shown enjoying a visit from Tessa the poodle who is being held in the center of the photo by student Scarlett Wright (center row third from left).Submitted photo:

The special guest, called Tessa, weighed in at six pounds, is just one year old, and is a black poodle.

Tessa was rescued from the meat factories in Taiwan, and is now in foster care with Pommy & Pals Dog Rescue in Barriere as she awaits her forever home.

Pommy & Pals Dog Rescue is a non-profit all breed dog rescue based in the North Thompson region that includes Kamloops, Barriere and the surrounding areas.

Rescue founder and president Dori McRae says, “We assisted with nine dogs coming from Taiwan with help from rescue organizations overseas. All nine dogs are now with foster families in Barriere and Kamloops.”

She says the students at Barriere Elementary enjoyed Tessa’s visit, as well as learning about how the pup came to Canada, all thanks to volunteer rescue organizations.

“Tessa has a neurological disorder that causes her to tremor,” said McRae, but noted the tremors do not cause the dog any pain. “She is a happy and fun loving puppy.”

Pommy & Pals Rescue say they are committed to helping local and Canadian dogs first.

“A dog in need, is a dog in need. Dogs know no borders. We are here to help dogs in need regardless of their situation or where they have come from.” said McRae.

If you would like to know more about Pommy & Pals Dog Rescue, or are interested in adopting or fostering a dog go to: https://pommycountry.org