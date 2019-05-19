Rescue crews still searching for Okanagan kayaker last seen three days ago

71-year-old Zygmunt Janiewicz was reported missing Friday

  • May. 19, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

UPDATE 3:00 p.m.

COSAR has suspended the aerial search, leaving it in the hands of the RCMP.

——

Rescue crews are continuing their search for a senior kayaker who was last seen on Friday.

According to police, Zygmunt Janiewicz, 72, was last seen going for his daily kayak on Okanagan Lake. He was a member of the Kelowna Paddle Centre.

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue media liaison Ed Henczel said in a news release Sunday that crews were conducting aerial searches over the lake through the day,

READ MORE: Police search Okanagan Lake for missing senior kayaker

