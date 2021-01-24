Rescue crew lifts man up 20-foot embankment near Harrison Lake

Kent Harrison Search and Rescue says this is the fifth call already this year

Kent Harrison Search and Rescue came to the aid of a man who rolled his side-by-side ATV.

The call came in at 6:23 p.m. to the Harrison West Forest Service Road, near Camp Cove. They found the man about 20 feet down an embankment and brought him up to transfer off to paramedics.

The man was taken to Abbotsford Regional Hospital.

This is the fifth call so far this year, the search and rescue team reports, and this call involved 11 volunteer members. They believe that travel restrictions due to COVID-19, along with milder than normal weather, are contributing to a dramatic increase in people accessing the backcountry.

Neil Brewer, one of the team’s SAR managers, says SAR incidents across the province continue to see an increase since the pandemic started. He has advice for those who are heading to the outdoors.

“We strongly recommend that people who head out into the backcountry visit www.adventuresmart.ca and access valuable information about staying safe” said Brewer.

