A mountain biker has reportedly broken her ankle on the trail

Rescue crews are at on scene at the Smith Creek trail where a mountain biker has reportedly broken her ankle.

Crews are currently sending a UTV up the trail to assist the woman.

COSAR and West Kelowna Fire and Rescue teams look to be on scene.

More to come.

