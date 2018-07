One person is unconscious in two-vehicle collision on highway 5 late Monday night

A semi-rollover has closed traffic in both directions on Highway just east of No. 3 road.

Hope rescue and fire crews are en route to a collision on the Coquihalla involving a semi truck and a car, with one occupant unconscious.

Crews were dispatched around 11:20 p.m. Monday, July 30, to a collision on Highway 5 near the toll booths. One person in the vehicle was ubconscious, according to fire dispatch.

More to follow.