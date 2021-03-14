Parksville Civic and Technology Centre at 100 Jensen Ave. (Mandy Moraes photo)

Requests for garbage cans and lighting fixtures near Orca Place brought to Parksville council

Request for discussion tabled for March 15 meeting

Parksville city council has tabled a request for garbage cans near Orca Place until Monday, March 15.

During a special council meeting on March 8, only two items were received during the meeting’s ‘comments from public’ period, both being letters previously submitted to city staff.

Chief Administrative Officer, Keeva Kehler, confirmed no other online comments were received during the meeting.

Kehler summarized that both letters regarded the addition of garbage cans and lighting fixtures for the Jensen greenway near Orca Place, located at 222 Corfield St. One letter was submitted from the Island Crisis Care Society on behalf of the Orca Place Community Advisory Committee, and the other from an individual identified only as S.Hawkins.

Council agreed to deliberate the request during the next council meeting on Monday, March 15, as suggested by Mayor Ed Mayne.

