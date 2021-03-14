Requests for garbage cans and lighting fixtures near Orca Place brought to Parksville council

Parksville city council has tabled a request for garbage cans near Orca Place until Monday, March 15.

During a special council meeting on March 8, only two items were received during the meeting’s ‘comments from public’ period, both being letters previously submitted to city staff.

Chief Administrative Officer, Keeva Kehler, confirmed no other online comments were received during the meeting.

READ MORE: Orca Place residents take time to clean up garbage in Parksville

Kehler summarized that both letters regarded the addition of garbage cans and lighting fixtures for the Jensen greenway near Orca Place, located at 222 Corfield St. One letter was submitted from the Island Crisis Care Society on behalf of the Orca Place Community Advisory Committee, and the other from an individual identified only as S.Hawkins.

Council agreed to deliberate the request during the next council meeting on Monday, March 15, as suggested by Mayor Ed Mayne.

mandy.moraes@pqbnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Parksville Qualicum Beach News