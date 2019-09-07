Reports of structure fire in Abbotsford

Road blocked off at Hillcrest and Minter Street.

  Sep. 7, 2019
  • News

Reports of a structure fire on Minter Street in Abbotsford.

The building is a two story structure. Road is blocked off on Hillcrest Ave and Minter Street.

Scanner reports say there are animals inside.

Updates coming.

