Reports of pig hit by vehicle on Highway 97 in Kelowna

A southbound lane was closed while emergency crews remained on scene

  • Nov. 5, 2019 12:00 a.m.
Highway 97 came to a standstill after reports of a vehicle hitting a pig, Monday evening,

According to DriveBC a southbound lane was closed due to debris on the highway between Airport Way and Old Vernon Road about 7 p.m.

According to witnesses in the area, an animal crossed the road and was hit by a vehicle that caused debris to scatter the highway.

A sand truck had to be called to the area.

Traffic was slow-moving along Highway 97, while emergency crews remained on scene.

No report of any injuries involved in the incident.

