Kelowna Fire Department crews are on the scene of a reported grass fire in the Smith Creek Road area north of Coventry Crescent and Glenrosa Road.

Dispatch confirmed that they have firefighters on scene, though no further information regarding size or cause has been provided at this time.

Reports suggest the blaze occurred shortly before 6:30 p.m.

More to come.

