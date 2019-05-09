Reports from Fernie Law Courts – April 26, 2019

The following cases came before Fernie Law Courts on April 26

The case against Kirk Benjamin came before Fernie Law Courts on April 26. He is charged with assault with a weapon or causing harm.

This was the sixth time the case was heard, with Benjamin originally scheduled for trial in December 2018. An adjournment for lack of court time pushed his case to 2019.

The 50-year-old is charged in an offence which allegedly occurred in Fernie on March 23, 2018.

He is set to stand trial on July 9 at Fernie Law Courts.

–

The case against Dean Fincaryk was heard in Fernie Law Courts on April 26. He is charged with assault.

The alleged offence occurred on July 29, 2018 in West Fernie. The 49-year-old is set to appear in court for disposition on May 30.

–

Darrell Hurley and Cody Vanghel were called to the Fernie Law Courts on April 26, charged with assault.

The alleged offence occurred in Fernie on August 27, 2018.

Hurley, 33, is set to appear in Fernie Court again on May 30 to fix a date for his next appearance. Twenty-five-year-old Vanghel is set to appear on August 6 for trial.

–

Shandi Lutz was called to Fernie Law Courts on April 26, charged with assault.

The 24-year-old appeared in court for an alleged offence which occurred on October 9, 2018 in Fernie. She is set to appear in Fernie Court again on May 30 to fix a date for her next appearance.

–

Dana Wolfe appeared in court on April 26, charged with mischief of $5000 or under, as well as assault.

Wolfe, 48, will go to trial on June 6 for the alleged offences, which occurred on October 25, 2018.

–

CORRECTION NOTICE: The version of this story which appeared in print today was incorrect in reference to the charge against Kirk Benjamin. The story indicated that Benjamin was charged with assault with a deadly weapon. This is incorrect. Benjamin is charged with assault with a weapon or causing harm.