Reporting minor crimes, with a click of the mouse

Residents of Kitimat, Terrace and Prince Rupert can now access an online crime reporting tool for certain non-emergency crimes.

Residents and business owners with a valid email address will be able to use the tool to report less serious crimes where there is no suspect or witness and follow up by a police officer is not required.

Residents will also receive file numbers immediately for their records and submission for insurance claims.

Specifically, residents will be able to report the following crimes online:

* you have lost something that costs less than $5,000

* someone has stolen something from you that costs less than $5,000, eg theft of a bicycle or theft from a vehicle under $5,000

* someone has vandalized your property or vehicle and it will cost less than $5,000 to repair it

* someone committed a hit and run to an unoccupied vehicle or property

* the crime happened within the jurisdiction of the Kitimat RCMP

The online reporting tool cannot be used if there is a witness or suspect, or there are lost or stolen items involving personal identity, firearms, licence plates or decals

“In addition to providing a more convenient way for residents to make a report, the online tool will also allow call takers and frontline personnel to focus on higher priority calls, which will improve overall safety and response times within the communities,” said a spokesperson.

The B.C. RCMP receives over a million calls for service a year, which is nearly half the total received by the RCMP across the country.

To report a crime online, for Kitimat residents, click here. Unless the RCMP requires more information, you will not be contacted by a police officer.

You will be required to provide your name, address, phone number and email address. A typical report will take 15 minutes to complete.

