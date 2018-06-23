Reported stabbing in Lake Country

Police are believed to be investigating after a reported stabbing at a house party Friday night

  • Jun. 23, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

A house party in Lake Country was broken up after a reported stabbing Friday night.

Police were called to a home on Okanagan Centre Road arounf 10 p.m., according to reports.

It is not clear how many peopler were stabbed, the condition of the victims or if arrests were made.

Kelowna Cap News has reached out to RCMP for information on the incident.

More to come.

To report a typo, email:newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNewsnewstips@kelownacapnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Tree crashes into traffic on highway to Tofino
Next story
B.C. woman with severely disabled son keeps getting parking tickets

Just Posted

Reported stabbing in Lake Country

  • 12 hours ago

 

B.C. teacher ends Jeopardy! winning streak, taking home US$69,000

  • 12 hours ago

 

Saturn and semi tangle near Chase

 

Pow Wow – “teaching others how to be teachable”

 

Most Read