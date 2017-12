A witness said the woman appeared to suffer significant injuries

The scene of an apparent hit-and-run in Surrey. (Photos: Shane Mackichan)

A woman was hurt in a reported hit-and-run in Surrey Sunday night.

It happened near 124th Street and 69A Avenue around 8 p.m.

A witness at the scene said the woman suffered “significant head and leg injuries.”

The witness said she appeared to be in her 20s.

The woman was taken to hospital.

More to come.