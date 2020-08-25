Reported bomb threat leads to lockdown at Royal Inland Hospital

A bomb threat has reportedly been made against Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops and police are on scene in response to investigate.

Interior Health has confirmed to KTW the hospital is on lockdown as police investigate a potential bomb threat, which is classified as a code black.

The public is asked to refrain from visiting the hospital as of 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

“Our staff and physicians are highly trained to respond to a wide range of threats to protect the safety of patients and families, and procedures are underway to ensure the safety of everyone at RIH,” an email form IH stated.

One patient told KTW it appears an evacuation of some kind is being planned, noting a command centre is being set up in a room near the emergency department.

KTW has placed calls to Kamloops RCMP and Interior Health for more information.

More to come…

