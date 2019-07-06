Report: What are Salmon Arm’s goals, achievements, where does the money go?

The city's 2018 Annual Report includes information on who the city paid and how much

The city’s achievements, goals, where the money goes and more are included in the recently released 2018 Annual Report for the City of Salmon Arm.

In the money department, eight staff members (four men, four women) were paid more than $100,000.

They were: Chief Administrative Officer Carl Bannister, former Chief Financial Officer Monica Dalziel, Director of Engineering & Public Works Robert Niewenhuizen, Director of Development Services Kevin Pearson, Fire Chief Brad Shirley, Corporate Officer Erin Jackson, City Engineer Jennifer Wilson and Manager of Financial Services Tracy Tulak.

Another 18 staff members received more than $75,000 but less than $100,000.

The total staff remuneration for the 26 people receiving more than $75,000 came to approximately $2.5 million, with another $43,000 of expenses between them, totalling $2,552,000.

Employee remuneration for those paid less than $75,000 totalled about double the top 26 wage earners at $4.8 million, with $42,000 of expenses, equalling a total of $4,842,850.

Included in the total for employee remuneration (all on page 73 of the annual report) were volunteer fire department wages at $300,176.

In terms of elected representatives, the nine receiving remuneration from the city during what was an election year made a total of $263,950.

Outgoing Mayor Nancy Cooper received $47,278, plus $12,785 in expenses, which, combined with about $2,400 in health benefits, equalled $62,538.

Alan Harrison, who was both councillor and mayor last year, received $28,517 plus $8,617 in expenses, totalling, with benefits, $39,811.

Topping the totals for councillor was Kevin Flynn, who received $23,032 remuneration and $9,977 in expenses, equalling, with benefits, $35,686.

Asked why his expenses at $9,977 were higher than other councillors, Flynn said council members are permitted to go to the Federation of Canadian Municipalities once in a four-year term. He chose to go in 2018 so expenses from the conference, which was in Halifax, increased his total.

The expenses of the other full-year councillors fell within a range of $1,200, with Chad Eliason at $6,100 and Louise Wallace Richmond at $4,925.

Both the councillors newly elected in October, Debbie Cannon and Sylvia Lindgren, received $3,812 each, with no expenses.

As for other expenses, the city paid $22 million in 2018 for goods and services. Topping the payees listed was the Receiver General for Canada, receiving $3 million, followed by BC Hydro with $1.1 million and D Webb Contracting being paid $1 million.

Copies of the annual report are available at city hall and online.

