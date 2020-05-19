Report of weapon at Abbotsford apartment complex turns out to be false

A large police presence responded to an apartment building in Abbotsford on Tuesday afternoon (May 19) after the Abbotsford Police Department (APD) received reports of a weapon.
But the call turned out to be false.
Multiple police units responded at about 2 p.m. to the building at Gladwin Road and George Ferguson Way.
This resulted in streets in the area being blocked off, and several reports on social media about numerous police cars and officers being on scene.
But the APD later reported that after officers searched the complex, the determined that this was a “false report.”
“The Abbotsford Police takes all calls involving weapons very seriously and, therefore, a large police presence responded to this incident,” the APD stated in a social media post.