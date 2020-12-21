(Black Press Media file photo)

Report of man wielding metal rod draws Victoria police to Quadra Village

Man faces charges after Dec. 21 incident

  • Dec. 21, 2020 12:00 a.m.
VicPD officers used a bean bag shotgun in a Dec. 21 arrest where the suspect faces charges of assault

Monday morning shortly after 8:30, police were called to a convenience store in the 2600-block of Quadra Street for a report that a delivery driver had been threatened by a man with a metal rod.

Officers arrived and located a suspect based on information from witnesses. Police say the suspect did not comply with direction, and the officers deployed a bean bag shotgun.

The suspect was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police are recommending charges of assault with a weapon and uttering threats.

