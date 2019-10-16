Report of gunshots leads to discovery of deceased male in Campbell River

RCMP are conducting an investigation into a report of shots fired followed by the discovery of a deceased male in the Vermont Drive area of south Campbell River.

Campbell River RCMP responded to a report of shots fired in the Vermont Drive area of south Campbell River at approximately 2:30 a.m. Wednesday. Upon arrival, police located a male who was deceased outside a residence.

The investigation is in it’s very early stages and multiple police resources are being utilized including forensics units, Police Dog Services, and the Campbell River Major Crimes Unit.

Further information will be released by the Campbell River RCMP as it becomes available.

“We are asking that the general public refrain from travelling in the general area to allow police the space they need to conduct their investigation,” said Const. Maury Tyre. “This is a very serious investigation, and we are asking that if anyone has any information regarding the incident that they contact the RCMP directly.”

The Campbell River RCMP can be contacted at 250-286-6221.