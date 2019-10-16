Report of gun causes police scramble in Langley

“Buyer beware” took on new meaning Tuesday after an alleged robbery and the possibility of a gun drew numerous Langley RCMP officers to a Langley City street.

“We received a call about an online transaction that went bad,” said Cpl. Craig Van Herk of the Langley RCMP.

Police were called, on a non-emergency line, at 8:30 a.m. after a would-be buyer said he turned up to purchase a video game system at a home on 46th Avenue west of 200th Street.

The buyer told police he had handed over the cash, but not received the game console. He also claimed there was a possible gun in the residence, said Van Herk.

“We obviously had to take more than the usual one or two officers to respond,” because of the report of the firearm, said Van Herk.

Several people who were inside the home have been detained and released, and no one has yet been charged. A firearm has not yet been found.

The entire incident is under investigation to determine what happened and if a weapon was involved, said Van Herk.

He advised people buying anything from Craigslist or another online marketplace to be safe and do some research when exchanging money for goods.

“Make the transaction in public,” Van Herk suggested – including meeting in front of the RCMP headquarters, or at another well-lit public place with people around.