Report of fire in Lac la Hache ‘but upon looking into it further there was no wildfire in that area’

The BC Wildfire Service responded to a report of a wildfire southwest of Lac la Hache, according to Fire Information Officer Ryan Turcott.

“There is no fire in the Lac la Hache area. The BC Wildfire Service was alerted to a wildfire southwest of Lac la Hache and we did send three firefighters on route to it but upon looking into it further there was no wildfire in that area.”

However, after searching the three firefighters responding concluded that there was no fire.

The fire danger rating throughout much of the Cariboo Fire Centre is currently listed as moderate with some areas listed as high danger. At the Riske Creek Station and Tatla Lake hub station the ratings are forecasted to got to extreme danger, the rest of the Cariboo Fire Centre is projected to stay between high danger and low danger.

