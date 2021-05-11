RCMP respond to call of handgun in Silver Creek on May 8, 2021. (Black Press Media files)

Report of a handgun in Silver Creek leads police to rat issue

No arrests made after RCMP able to speak to resident

A new take on culling rodents was responsible for a call to Salmon Arm RCMP on May 8.

Police responded to a report of a male with a handgun in Silver Creek about 10:20 p.m. Saturday.

Staff Sgt. Scott West said officers ensured there was no risk to the public and then tried to speak to a male inside the home.

Three hours later, after trying various methods to talk to the home’s occupants, police said they were successful in speaking to one.

“It was determined that a male from the house was using a replica BB gun to deal with rodents on the property and there was no criminal offence that had occurred,” West said.

Read more: Salmon Arm RCMP help resolve sibling dispute that led to property damage by loader

martha.wickett@saobserver.netLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Salmon Arm Observer

Previous story
RCMP identify ‘person of interest’ in Kootenay National Park suspicious death
Next story
Class action lawsuit filed against Boundary forest company in connection to 2018 freshet

Just Posted

Most Read