Report of a handgun in Silver Creek leads police to rat issue

A new take on culling rodents was responsible for a call to Salmon Arm RCMP on May 8.

Police responded to a report of a male with a handgun in Silver Creek about 10:20 p.m. Saturday.

Staff Sgt. Scott West said officers ensured there was no risk to the public and then tried to speak to a male inside the home.

Three hours later, after trying various methods to talk to the home’s occupants, police said they were successful in speaking to one.

“It was determined that a male from the house was using a replica BB gun to deal with rodents on the property and there was no criminal offence that had occurred,” West said.

