Report: Harrison Hot Springs firefighters responded to nearly 70 calls in 2020

The Harrison Hot Springs Fire Department is set to see some upgrades soon.

The HHSFD was one of the more prominent subjects during the first December village council meetings, during which Fire Chief Trevor Todd delivered a monthly report.

The fire department currently consists of 16 active members, six of whom are officers. Four recruits have recently successfully completed exterior fire fighter training and one more has joined with prior interior firefighting training experience.

During the Monday meeting, the council voted to increase the number of allowed firefighters from 23 to 26. Todd indicated this would balance out the officer-member ratio and the additional recruits will bolster fire and disaster defence as the population continues to grow.

COVID-19 shut down the fire hall for several weeks with the exception of truck checks and online training. Operations continue to evolve to be COVID-safe, including protocols for call-outs and training.

As of Dec. 7, the HHSFD has responded to 68 emergency call outs, which range from fires to vehicle accidents, resuscitations, alarm calls and public assistance. The fire department completed 63 business fire inspections as well as 11 other locations, spending total of 128 hours on inspections over the course of the first 10 months of the year.

Council approved $26,000 to replace an air fill compressor used to fill air tanks for the firefighters. The previous compressor was showing signs of failure in late November, warranting an urgent replacement.

Additionally, the council approved $200,000 to be used toward a new fire engine. The engine would be ordered next year and be delivered sometime in 2022.

The Harrison Hot Springs Fire Department is looking for recruits. If you or someone you know are interested in applying can do so through the village website at harrisonhotsprings.ca.

Minimum qualifications include being 19 or older, residing in Harrison Hot Springs or the surrounding area, pass a criminal record check and be in good physical condition. Additional preferred qualifications include first aid training and firefighting experience.

