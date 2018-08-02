Report finds that City of Nanaimo and councillor violated privacy laws

Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner releases report about City of Nanaimo breaches

Confidential and private information belonging to the City of Nanaimo was leaked, but the sources of some of those leaks remain unknown.

The Office of the Information and Privacy for British Columbia released a report today, Aug. 2, looking into three breaches at the municipality.

One of those leaks came from a city councillor, the report found.

A privacy breach investigation conducted by Michael McEvoy, commissioner for OIPC, determined that on three separate occasions, City of Nanaimo documents containing personal information were improperly released to the public.

The report failed to determine who the source of two of the leaks were, but McEvoy determined that a councillor who is the administrator for an unnamed Facebook group was responsible for leaking two letters from a law firm in December 2015. The commissioner has ordered the councillor to remove the posting immediately or face the possibility of the city having to obtain an enforcement order from the Supreme Court of British Columbia.

The privacy commissioner’s investigation looked into the leaks of the Goldner report on workplace behaviour and the consulting group e-mail found on a windshield, but could not determine the source of those leaks.

“In reviewing the evidence, I can see that some officers of the city, including some members of council, lack a basic understanding of their privacy obligations under [the Freedom of Information and Personal Privacy Act]. The city needs to remedy this to prevent future abuse,” McEvoy’s report reads.

More to come