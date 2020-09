NISS is listed among a total of 22 schools that have shown improvement in the annual report.

North Island Secondary School is located in Port McNeill and has students attend from all over the North Island areas. (North Island Gazette file photo)

The Fraser Institute shared its 2020 Report Card on British Columbia’s secondary schools, and Port McNeill’s North Island Secondary School (NISS) was named as this year’s fourth fastest-improving school, despite 25 per cent of its students having special needs.

