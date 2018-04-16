Repeat offender nabbed by RCMP dog Dave in Chilliwack

David Allen Geoghegan alleged to have crashed vehicle and taken off only to be tracked down by Dave

Chilliwack RCMP are crediting an alert Mountie and a determined police dog for catching a suspect who fled from a vehicle after allegedly failing to stop for police.

David Allen Geoghegan was tracked down by Dave the police dog April 6 after allegedly crashing a vehicle and taking off. (RCMP)

On April 6, police were nearby when a driver crashed his vehicle into the front yard of a residence in the 46000-block of Portage Avenue, according to a Chilliwack RCMP press release.

The driver abandoned the vehicle and then fled the scene. But he didn’t get far.

An RCMP Priority Offender Suppression (POST) officer supported by the Lower Mainland District Integrated Police Dog Section (IPDS) quickly converged at the scene of the abandoned auto.

Following a short track, police service dog Dave located the suspect who was then arrested by the RCMP.

“Thanks to an alert (POST) officer and the timely arrival of police service dog Dave to the crash site, the suspect was apprehended,” RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Mike Rail said.

David Allen Geoghegan, 27, has been charged with flight from a peace officer, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, and failing to remain at the scene of an accident.

Geoghegan remains in custody and is due for a bail hearing on April 23.

Geoghegan has considerable contacts with the criminal justice system. He is currently facing numerous charges in connection with an alleged July 4, 2017 incident, including: taking a vehicle without owner’s consent, possession of a controlled substance, and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

His co-accused on that file, Ryan Sheldon McClinton, is scheduled to plead guilty on April 30, while Geoghegan is scheduled to face these charges as well as the above case on April 23.

