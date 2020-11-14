Repairs to closed bridge east of Enderby to begin Monday

Baxter Bridge is expected to be closed to vehicles for 3-6 weeks due to a structural failure

The Baxter Bridge at the north end of Trinity Valley Road east of Enderby has been closed to traffic other than small emergency vehicles and pedestrians by the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure because of serious structural issues. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Repairs to a wooden bridge east of Enderby are scheduled to begin next week.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure closed the Baxter Bridge at the north end of Trinity Valley Road Monday, Nov. 9, after learning of a serious structural issue.

The Howe Truss structure’s load-bearing capability was compromised by a failed support truss, according to the ministry, which identified the failure during an inspection on Monday.

On Saturday the ministry said maintenance contractors will begin repairing the bridge Monday. Nov. 16.

“To ensure everyone’s safety during repairs and maintain pedestrian access we will begin having scheduled crossing times for pedestrians,” the ministry stated in an email.

“Accommodation will be made for the school children at drop off and pickup times. There will be scheduled crossings during the day every two hours on the hour for those already at the bridge waiting to cross.”

Crews will begin work at 8 a.m., with scheduled crossings for pedestrians at 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Once crews finish work at 5 p.m., the bridge will be left open to pedestrian traffic until 8 a.m. the following morning.

The bridge remains closed to all vehicles, except for small emergency vehicles. The ministry said the closure is expected to last three to six weeks.

An area at both ends of the bridge will be coned off to provide a work and storage area for equipment and materials.

