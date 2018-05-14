Work is to get underway today on two Peace Arch Hospital parking lots. (Tracy Holmes photo)

Repairs planned for White Rock’s hospital parking lots

Notice issued Thursday advises of May 14-16 work

Parking lot repairs and maintenance that will temporarily restrict some of the staff stalls at Peace Arch Hospital is to get underway today (Monday).

According to a May 10 notice to staff issued by Fraser Health, the work, set for May 14-16, will impact the physician parking lot on Russell Avenue, and the patient visitor lot on the complex’s southeast corner.

“This sheduled maintenance will limit the available staff parking in these two areas,” the notice states.

“Upon completion of this project, all parking stall lines, numbers and ground markings will be refreshed. All the potholes will also be repaired. These enhancements will improve the overall patient/staff parking experience.”

Asphalt repairs and line painting is planned for early mornings and late evenings, it adds. Staff are being encouraged to allow extra time to park before their shift.

