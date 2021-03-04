Repairs approved for Similkameen Pool

New liner will be installed at aging swimming pool in Keremeos

Repairs are planned for the Keremeos Community Pool. The work is expected to be completed by the time the pool is scheduled to open this spring. (File photo)

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen will spend more than $115,000 to complete repairs on the Keremeos Community Pool.

At the regional district’s board meeting on March 4, the board awarded the contract for the project to ARK Custom Pool and Spa for $115,358.

An Interior Health memorandum in August, 2018 and an inspection report in June, 2019 indicated the pool is not in compliance with the standards and guidelines.

“The pool is well beyond its normal service life and is in need of significant repairs or complete replacement,” Andy Foster, Similkameen recreation manager said in a report to the regional district board.

A new pool in a new location has been proposed, but government grant funding would be required to complete this project. At present, no grants have been completed.

The repairs to the existing pool include installing a pool liner over the existing concrete pool shell. This will allow the pool to remain operational for at least 10 years.

Funding for the pool will come through the Keremeos Community Pool service area, which includes Electoral Areas B and G and the village of Keremeos.

The work is expected to be completed before the summer of 2021 opening.

