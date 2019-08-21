The last time a patient was airlifted out of Houston was 2016, according to BC Emergency Health Services. (Submitted photo)

Repairing airport or losing medevac?

Council to be presented with choices in the coming months

  • Aug. 21, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

District staff and council expect to discuss the future of the Houston airport in the fall – moving ahead with a $4.6 million upgrade or decommissioning it.

The airport’s asphalt surface is expected to significantly deteriorate after 2020 without major repairs.

If council chooses to decommission the airport, air ambulance transfers (medevac) out of Houston would no longer be an option, said Gerald Pinchbeck, Houston’s chief administrative officer.

“It would mean that the airport would not be maintained to the province’s medevac operating standards,” he said.

Although the majority of air ambulance transfers for Houston patients are coordinated out of Smithers, air ambulance transfers out of Houston remain an option, said Sarah Morris, a spokesperson for the BC Emergency Health Services (BCEHS).

The last time a patient was airlifted out of Houston was 2016, said Morris, noting there were two transfers that year.

“The conditions of the Houston airport have not had an impact on BCEHS’s response to patients in Houston,” said Morris, adding the lack of air ambulance responses in Houston since 2016 simply indicates patients were best supported in transfers to a Smithers hospital.

From Smithers, if a higher level of care is required, patients are airlifted to the province’s major trauma centres in Kelowna or Vancouver.

A total of 182 patients were airlifted out of Smithers last year, said Morris.

Pinchbeck said losing medevac services would be of “great concern” to the district as it seeks to advocate for expanded health services.

However, Pinchbeck said the municipality cannot continue spending taxpayers dollars to finance a service “solely meant to provide a backup in the province’s emergency health-care system” while it seeks to resolve an infrastructure deficit.

It’s time to “seriously consider what assets are important to the community” given the district’s long-term financial situation, said Pinchbeck, referring to a smaller tax base compared with communities of similar size, an aging population, and the increasing demand for capital funding to replace aging infrastructure.

The $4.6 million airport upgrade is more than what the district’s roads capital budget has been for the last 10 years combined, said Pinchbeck, and nearly as expensive as the district’s $5.5 million water treatment plant.

“Without sustainable and reliable long-term infrastructure funding from senior governments, the district will need to face the reality of a declining tax base,” said Pinchbeck. “This will mean more conversations over the coming years with residents and council about how to match the desired level of service with our financial realities.”

Previous story
PHOTOS: Bradley McPherson still makes his mark, eight years later
Next story
Hearings begin as Vancouver Island mom fights for allegedly abducted daughter

Just Posted

Most Read

  • TNRD dealing with people using RVs as houses

    More people are parking recreational vehicles on rural property in the TNRD and calling it a home

  • Community Hall replacement on track: district

    Concept plan expected to be completed by the end of the year

  • Pet owners to get more spay/neuter services

    The Lakes Animal Friendship Society (LAFS) has partnered with the Paws for Hope Animal Foundation to deliver year-round spaying and neutering for low-income families.

  • Weather conditions and golf

    This week's article is how to deal with different weather conditions. Unfortunately we are challenged often to play the game in not so ideal conditions. Especially when in the later part of the golf season. Cool, wet and windy conditions can raise havoc with ball flight and thus your score. The best advice I can give you is not to change your swing when confronted with adverse conditions. You have a unique swing. Your own. Keep it no matter what. When weather raises havoc such as wind, rain and cool temperatures most players adjust there swing (in most cases not consciously). For example when confronted with a head wind they speed up there swing. When confronted with a down wind they also speed up their swing trying to take advantage of the wind hoping for a few more yards. When adjusting your swing from the norm we most often will miss hit shots adding strokes to our score. The exact opposite of what we are trying to do.

  • New bed new look

    Steelhead Park flower bed replacement work has now been completed, although there won't be any flowers blooming this year it looks great. (Angelique Houlihan photo)

  • North Thompson Fall Fair Royalty invited to participate in 70th annual parade

    The North Thompson Fall Fair and Rodeo Association is celebrating their 70th birthday this year. To mark this celebration the NTFFRA Ambassador Program will be providing a float in the Fall Fair Parade on Saturday, Aug. 31, for past NTFFRA Royalty members to ride on and join in marking a monumental 70 years.

  • Climbing the Premiers 60 years later

    Carmen Smith and friends revisit the Premier Range on Aug. 9, 2019