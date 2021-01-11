Repair shop in north Nanaimo has computers and phones stolen in break-in

Police were on scene minutes after a burglary at an electronics repair shop last week, but weren’t able to catch up to the crook.
Nanaimo RCMP received a report of an alarm activated at UBreakiFix on Rutherford Road a little after 7 a.m. Jan. 6 and were on scene within three minutes, but the thief had already made off with several items.
The owner said in an e-mail to the News Bulletin that “laptops, tablets, phones and parts” were taken in the crime.
Nanaimo RCMP said in an e-mail that Police Dog Services were called to the scene, but the dog wasn’t able to establish a track of the suspect.
Video surveillance showed a masked suspect wearing a sweatsuit and skater-style shoes and carrying a shoulder bag.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP’s non-emergency line and quote file No. 2021-621.
