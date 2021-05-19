Repair of sidewalk railing along Highway 1 bridge at Sicamous planned for summer

A portion of railing along the Bruhn Bridge that was destroyed in motor-vehicle collision is to be repaired this summer. A portable barrier is currently blocking the missing railing to protect those using the sidewalk. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Repairs to the railing that runs along the Bruhn Bridge sidewalk are expected to be finished this summer.

On Oct 27, 2020, the Highway 1 bridge near Sicamous was the scene of two separate motor-vehicle collisions. One involved a westbound semi rear-ending a Jeep that was stopped behind another vehicle that was signalling to turn left onto Old Spallumcheen Road. The semi pushed both vehicles, sending the Jeep onto the bridge’s sidewalk and into the westbound lane guardrail. Police said there were no serious injuries, though both vehicles were destroyed. So was the section of guardrail struck by the Jeep.

As an interim safety measure following the collisions, the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure installed a pedestrian barrier to protect people using the sidewalk, as well as a concrete barrier for the safety of drivers. The ministry said repairs to the railing will be completed this summer.

“The ministry recently received engineered repair drawings and is now ordering special metal parts that will need to be fabricated,” stated the ministry in an email. “Repairs will begin once the materials are shipped to the ministry.”

In the meantime, the ministry added, the bridge “continues to be safe for pedestrians with the protective barrier that’s in place.”

