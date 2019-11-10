Rental project could have almost 500 units in North Langley

The complex got initial approvals from the Township council recently

One block of the proposed rental complex on 86th Avenue. (Langley Township)

A major rental housing project in Langley Township took a step towards approval at the Nov. 4 council meeting.

Council unanimously approved the first and second reading of rezoning bylaws for a 472-unit housing complex on 86th Aveue near the Carvolth park and ride bus station.

The project, if given final approvals, will include four apartment buildings, an amenity building for tenants, and a mixed-use building facing 86th Avenue.

Two of the buildings will have green roofs, with 3,400 square feet of drought-tolerant plants planned.

The area where the project is planned is zoned for a mixture of high density, medium density and “high street mixed use” buildings.

It’s part of the Carvolth Neighbourhood, which was intended to include a “transit village” because of its proximity to the park and ride, which allows people to pick up buses connecting out to the SkyTrain system as well as back into downtown Langley and to Maple Ridge over the Golden Ears Bridge.

A large amount of development is now underway or planned for the area south of Carvolth, most notably the 74-acre, billion-dollar, 2,000 unit Latimer Heights project to the south along 84th Avenue and 200th Street.

