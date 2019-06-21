Renowned hoop dance artist performs in Trail park, Sunday

Sunday will be jam packed full of entertainment at Indigenous Peoples Day in Gyro Park, so the Kootenay South Métis Society say, “Come One, Come All, Everyone Welcome.”

Previous: Gyro Park event

“It’s a community event,” President Myrt Servatius told the Trail Times. “We want to show some of our Métis heritage and some of the Indigenous heritage as well, so it’s for everybody. And it’s going to be a lot of fun.”

This is the fourth year the Kootenay South Métis is hosting an afternoon of enjoyment and cultural interest, for all ages, in the East Trail venue. The occasion kicks off at 11 a.m. and will run until 4 p.m.

The crowd-favourite “friendship circle” will again be formed, and returning performers include the talented Ktuanxa Youth Dancers and Eagle Bear Spirit Drummers as well as the Golden City Fiddlers.

New this year is special guest James Jones, a traditional hoop dance artist from Alberta, who will take centre stage at 1 p.m.

Jones is ranked among the Top 5 hoop dancers in the world, having performed and traveled across Europe, China, Australia, and North America.

And there cannot be music and dancing without some good food, says Servatius.

“We are doing our own trailer this year, so there will be beef burgers, buffalo burgers and hot dogs for purchase,” she said. “There will also be the fried bread, bannock with butter and jam, as well, the concession will be open and selling ice cream, freezies and french fries.”

Other family-friendly highlights at the Trail park include Native artisans, Métis jiggers, kids crafts and face painting, student art exhibits, a Métis cultural display, and story-telling in a giant teepee.

The Kootenay South Métis event honours National Indigenous Peoples Day in Canada, which is being celebrated across the country today, June 21. The day is meant to recognize and learn more about the cultural diversity of First Nations, Inuit, and Métis peoples by participation in the many activities held in communities from shore-to-shore.

newsroom@trailtimes.caLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter